Techtextil 2019 Exhibitor Preview: BASF — Elastollan And More 

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany — May 6, 2019 — At the international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens from May 14–17, 2019 in Frankfurt, BASF will be showing its expertise in fabrics, films, nonwovens, yarns and hot-melt adhesives – all based on Elastollan®, the company’s thermoplastic polyurethane. Due to its high elasticity and excellent mechanical strength, the plastic is suitable for the production of a wide range of materials for the textile industry. Elastollan is not only excellent for breathable and water-vapor-permeable membranes, but also for highly tear-resistant fabrics, such as those needed in the construction industry. Roof underlays made of Elastollan, for example, are durable and have a particularly high tear strength. In addition, they are characterized by the fact that they are perfect for bonding and welding.

Similar properties are also important in the use of Elastollan in medical films. For example, the new opaque film type Elastollan SP 818 combines very high water vapor permeability with good adhesion and processing properties, especially for blown film extrusion. Also on show at Techtextil 2019 will be Elastollan-coated polyester and polyether fibers, whose uses include processing into UV-resistant, highly flexible fabrics for shading systems or leisure furniture. The fibers are characterized by their flexibility, high mechanical strength and tear resistance.

To demonstrate its expertise as a supplier of integrated solutions for TPU and TPU-based adhesives, BASF will be showcasing two further products at the trade fair. Elastollan Bondura is a TPU for solvent-based adhesives and extrusion coatings. It can be used as a base polymer for single-component adhesives or in combination with cross-linking agents. Elastollan Hotbond is a TPU for hot-melt adhesives. The melt flow index can be adapted according to the type.

At Techtextil, BASF will also present the full suite of FreeflexTM fibre spun from Elastollan® TPU. From rigid fibers to soft and elastic material, different materials will be displayed at the event. Each fiber is able to fulfill different applications – from shoe upper to apparel and even anti-run upholstery. For consumers, it ensures an impeccable fit thanks to its enormous stretch and recovery. The material also enables design freedom with its versatility in colours and textures provided and is also sustainable.

Free flex™ has inspired the fashion label Seven Crash (USA) and resulted in a collaboration with BASF. The resulting collection “Quantus” stands for the combination of fashionable design and high functionality and was shown this year at the New York Fashion Week. As a highlight, visitors of the Techtextil can try on a jacket from the collection and convince themselves of the high quality.

In addition, further exhibits will be shown at our booth, including an engine encapsulation with natural fibers from a cooperation with our partner Greiner Perfoam GmbH and a lightweight automotive roof frame from a cooperation with our partner IAC Group. Further exhibits include glass nonwovens for exhaust air treatment of lacquer cabins and glass meshes for the reinforcement of plaster and insulation systems.

Posted May 6, 2019

Source: BASF SE