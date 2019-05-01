New Manufacturing Facility For 3D Weaving Equipment Opens In Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, West Yorkshire — May 1, 2019 — Optima Technology Ltd, based in Huddersfield West Yorkshire, today announced the opening of their new manufacturing facility dedicated to the design and production of 3D weaving machines.

Optima have developed a new generation of 3D weaving machines, particularly aimed at the rapidly expanding composite and speciality materials weaving market.

Optima’s design concept embraces a new approach to weaving, rather than following the conventional route of modifying 2D weaving machinery and equipment, thereby taking advantage of technology developments such as linear motors, digital control systems, and also utilising 3D design and manufacturing technology. The result is a very versatile design, coupled with much simpler operating characteristics, and delivered in a much more compact form.

Led by Peter Bryant, Stephen Cooper and John Gledhill, Optima 3D was formed in 2018 when they created their first prototype of a pioneering 3D weaving machine. Peter, Stephen and John have over 100 years of engineering, weaving and manufacturing experience between them and are passionate about producing innovative products using cutting edge technology.

Prototype testing has been ongoing for over a year, and the design proven with rigorous field testing. The first production machines are now in build, and a launch date will be announced shortly. It is expected that the aerospace, biomedical and R&D sectors will find the innovative Optima product particularly appealing.

Posted May 1, 2019

Source: Optima Technology Ltd.