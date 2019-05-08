Kemp: Spanish Company Acoustics & Insulation Techniques (AIT) To Establish North American Headquarters In Richmond County GA

ATLANTA— May 6, 2019 — Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Acoustics & Insulation Techniques (AIT), an audio insulation supplier to the automotive and construction industries, will create 45 jobs and invest $12 million in their first U.S. manufacturing facility in Augusta. Newly created jobs will include highly skilled positions in manufacturing.

“It’s a great day in Georgia when we can announce an international company has chosen to locate its North American headquarters here,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I am excited to welcome Acoustics & Insulation Techniques to Augusta. Congratulations to Richmond County and all of our economic development partners who were involved in this fantastic project.”

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, AIT specializes in the development, production, and sale of audio insulation. Their products are used in vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, among others, but they also manufacture products that service the industrial and construction industries.

“Georgia has made it evident through its committed support and profound involvement at both the local and state level to help us achieve our business goals through excellent communication and interesting incentives for a startup company trying to develop a new business in the United States,” said CEO AIT Group, and President of AIT Group USA Inc. Antonio Pomés. “We chose to locate AIT in Augusta for a number of reasons including proximity to our customers and potential markets as well as accessibility through the airport, the Port of Savannah and the state’s highway network.”

Production is slated to begin in July 2019.

“The Augusta Economic Development Authority works hard to bring quality jobs to the Augusta area,” said Development Authority Chairman Steven Kendrick. “AIT is another example of advanced manufacturing jobs that will benefit Augusta and Richmond County for many years to come. We feel the support of our Development Authority Board of Directors, our local elected officials including our Commissioners and Mayor, our skilled and excellent workforce, our low cost of business, and our excellent quality of life are all factors that helped AIT and our other manufacturers choose Augusta and to remain competitive in their respective industries.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of International Investment Nico Wijnberg represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority (AEDA) and Georgia Power.

“This exciting announcement puts a spotlight on the impact that Georgia has had as a leader in the global marketplace, and the recent successes we’ve had locating international companies who are looking to expand in North America,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am confident that AIT will find success in Richmond County, and we look forward to working with them as they ramp up operations here.”

AIT is a Tier 2 company dedicated to the manufacturing of materials for sound insulation and vibration absorbers that produce noise. The solutions offered by AIT are the result of more than 60 years of experience. Thanks to this know-how, continuous research and investment in new technologies and products, our engineers develop innovative solutions with increasingly sophisticated and effective materials.

Source: Office of the Governor of Georgia