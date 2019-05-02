Johns Manville Names John Vasuta New President Of Engineered Products Business

DENVER — May 1, 2019 — Johns Manville (JM), a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality building and specialty products and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced today John Vasuta is the new President of the company’s Engineered Products business.

“John is an accomplished leader and a welcome addition to JM’s leadership team,” said Mary Rhinehart, JM’s President and CEO. “He brings to JM a proven track record of successfully growing businesses and global commercial leadership.”

Vasuta will lead a global business that manufactures premium-quality glass fiber nonwovens, polyester spunbonds and glass fibers for the building and construction industry, as well as for automotive, industrial and residential applications.

JM products cover an extensive range of applications such as waterproofing membranes, ﬂooring, building and technical insulation, air and liquid filtration, energy storage, composites and gypsum boards. The business operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Germany, Slovakia and China.

“Johns Manville is built on a rich history and has a well-earned reputation as a global market leader,” Vasuta said. “I am excited to join the company and to lead the Engineered Products business.”

Vasuta most recently worked at Bridgestone Corp. as President and Managing Director, Firestone Building Products International as well as Global Senior Vice President, Firestone Building Products. He joined Bridgestone as Deputy General Counsel and later held a variety of executive-level jobs, including President of Bridgestone’s 250 commercial store division and VP of International Sales and Operations for building products.

He worked earlier in his career in private law practices and the semi-conductor industry.

Vasuta earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering, an MBA and a Juris Doctorate, all from the University of Akron.

Posted May 2, 2019

Source: Johns Manville