BeBop Sensors Wins Red Herring’s Top 100 North America 2019 Award

PASADENA, Calif. — May 21, 2019 — BeBop Sensors, smart fabric sensor technology supplier, announced today that it has won Red Herring’s Top 100 North America 2019 Award. BeBop Sensors uses smart fabrics to create elegant sensor solutions for OEMs. BeBop’s sensors comprehend force, location, size, weight, bend, twist, and presence across any size, resolution, and geometry. The sensors are available for a wide variety of applications, including industrial, medical, human factors, virtual reality, gaming, design, automotive, sports, and more. BeBop Sensors’ products include the award-winning Forte Wireless Data Glove, the first fully featured affordable one-size-fits-all ultra-comfortable wireless data glove that incorporates haptics and super accurate rapid sensing for over 15 hours of wireless use.

The Red Herring Award is one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes. BeBop Sensors was chosen from among thousands of North America’s tech elite by Red Herring’s editorial team during a months-long process with criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint, and quality of management. Winners are among the continent’s brightest and most innovative. For over two decades, Red Herring’s team has selected brands that have become industry benchmarks, with winners and finalists including Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

“We believe BeBop Sensors embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. BeBop Sensors should be proud of its achievement – the competition was incredibly strong.” said Alex Vieux, Chairman, Red Herring.

“We are honored to win the prestigious Red Herring Award for our innovative fabric sensors. BeBop’s sensors are based on smart fabric technology that has been under development for over ten years and there are now over four million smart fabric sensors in regular daily use,” said Keith McMillen, Founder and CEO, BeBop Sensors. In addition to the Red Herring Award, BeBop Sensors has also won numerous other awards, including the TIME Magazine Best Inventions Award, IDTechEx Wearable Award, Frost & Sullivan North American Technology Innovation Award, and Gartner Cool Vendor Award.

Posted May 21, 2019

Source: BeBop Sensors