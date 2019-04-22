National Nonwovens Mourns Death Of CEO Anthony J. Centofanti

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. — April 15, 2019 — It is with great sadness that National Nonwovens announces the sudden loss of Anthony J. Centofanti, longtime CEO and president of National Nonwovens. Tony passed peacefully on April 4, 2019. Everyone at National Nonwovens mourns this tremendous loss.

Centofanti, along with his wife, soulmate, and business partner Michalina A. Centofanti, assumed the management of National Nonwovens in 1992 and transformed the company into a global leader of highly-engineered nonwovens. Under Centofanti’s leadership National Nonwovens became recognized for its breath of technology, commitment to meeting customers’ technical requirements, and as an innovator of advanced nonwoven solutions.

Prior to becoming CEO of National Nonwovens, Centofanti specialized in the turnaround management of struggling companies. His career included Mobil Oil, Albany International, Tex-Tech Industries, and Poly-Bond. He also previously served on the Board of INDA, a textile organization.

Tony’s dedication and commitment are validated by the well-established and extremely capable management team at National Nonwovens. Michalina Centofanti, National Nonwovens vice president for 24 years, will assume the role of CEO and president. Michalina, along with the highly-competent leadership team and entire National Nonwovens’ organization, will work diligently to continue Centofanti’s legacy and fulfill his dream of further establishing National Nonwovens as a premier producer and pioneer of advanced technical nonwoven textiles for the global market.

Source: National Nonwovens