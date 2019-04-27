ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: KARL MAYER — Solutions For Warp Knitting, Warp Preparation And Technical Textiles

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — April 26, 2019 — KARL MAYER will be presenting state-of-the art technology and best-of-textile solutions for warp knitting, warp preparation and technical textiles at ITMA, 20.-26.6.2019 in Barcelona

KARL MAYER will take its visitors on a voyage of discovery through the textile world of tomorrow at ITMA, which is to be held from 20 to 26 June 2019. The meeting-point for all this will be at stand 8.0/B107 on the exhibition site in Barcelona. Here, the visitors can expect a display of highly efficient, complete solutions for production, which will give them the edge over their competitors in the long term. The show includes flexible, trendsetting machines with excellent cost:benefit ratios for use in warp knitting, innovations in warp sampling and direct warping for the warp preparation sector, a completely new machine for composite materials, and new products of the software trendsetter of the industry, KM.ON. The subject of “Future in Textiles” will also showcase well-thought-out textile solutions for modern living and highlight the most important trends of our times – digitisation and sustainability. Innovative warp preparation technology for processing high-quality yarns and a display of exciting fabrics will round off KARL MAYER’s presentation at ITMA.

This innovative show is intended to inspire the sector. “With the innovations that we intend to show at ITMA, we are forging a link from machine building, through applications, textiles and yarns, to the world of digitisation. With our holistic approach, we meet the demands of the upheavals of our time. The nature of production, as well as the use of resources and new technology, and the development of new fabrics and textile materials are all changing radically. These far-reaching changes are throwing up many questions. With the offers of our company, we want to provide our customers with answers and make them confident that their future will be a successful one,” says Arno Gärtner, KARL MAYER’s CEO.

Posted April 27, 2019

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH