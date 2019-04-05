IDEA® 2019 Successfully Returns To Miami Beach To Connect Global Leaders In Nonwovens & Engineered Fabrics For Serious Business

CARY, NC — April 5, 2019 — IDEA® 2019, the world’s preeminent event for nonwovens and engineered fabric professionals, welcomed 6,500+ participants and 509 exhibiting companies from 75 countries across the entire nonwovens and engineered fabrics supply chain to make business connections last week in Miami Beach, FL.

The 20th edition of IDEA® 2019, March 25-28 broke a display record for the event filling 168,600 square feet of exhibit space (15,663 square meters) within the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center. The new record represents a nine percent increase in display space over IDEA® 2016 as industry participants expressed their business confidence through larger exhibition booths.

The triennial event organized by INDA featured seven new nonwovens training classes, market presentations from China, Asia, Europe, North America and South America, industry recognitions with the IDEA® Achievement Awards, the IDEA® Lifetime Achievement Award, and a welcome reception celebration of INDA’s 50th anniversary.

Exhibitors and attendees noted the large number of industry senior leaders participating in the three-day event. “IDEA provided exceptionally strong metrics in leadership presence this year. The event attracted a high level of key decision makers, a testimonial to the show’s importance within the international nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

“The quality of attendees and visitors was exceptional,” said Mark Steinbrecher, Sales Manager, OPTIMA Nonwovens. According to Pat Mahoney, Key Account Manager at Berry Global, the absorbent hygiene prospective activity was “more than expected.”

“The size and scope of the booths were impressive,” according to Pedro Camerena Torres, Chief Commercial Officer with Polimeros y Derivados of Mexico.

Other highlights of IDEA® 2019:

The presentation of the IDEA® Achievement Awards – sponsored by INDA and Nonwovens Industry Magazine – recognized companies in five categories for the best new products introduced since IDEA® 2016. Competing among over 50 nominees, the winners of the IDEA® 2019 Achievement Awards were:

IDEA® 2019 Equipment Achievement Award:

A.Celli Nonwovens S.P.A. – A. Celli Vision System

IDEA® 2019 Raw Materials Achievement Award:

Lenzing AG – Veocel™ Lyocell Fibers

IDEA® 2019 Roll Goods Achievement Award:

Fitesa – Fitesa 100% Biobase PLA Soft

IDEA® 2019 Short-Life Converted Product Achievement Award:

Callaly – Tampliner®

IDEA® 2019 Long-Life Converted Product Achievement Award:

Soteria Battery Innovation Group – Soteria Battery Architecture

The IDEA® 2019 Entrepreneurial Achievement Award is selected by the editors of Nonwovens Industry Magazine. This year editors found a unique supporter and developer of the entrepreneurial spirit rather than a specific product invention.

P&G Venture Labs is the recipient of the IDEA® 2019 Entrepreneurial Achievement Award, first, for helping aging adults perform daily self-care activities and preserving personal dignity and independence, and secondly, for alleviating symptoms of menopause driven by the loss of estrogen over time.

Capping off the awards event, Rousse recognized the accomplishments of Robert Julius, President of Nice-Pak Products, Inc. in awarding him the IDEA® Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Julius was recognized for his lifetime commitment to research, quality, innovation, and service. Nice-Pak and PDI have pioneered the development of wet wipe products and markets globally, that serve the consumer, commercial, healthcare, and contract markets.

IDEA® Training Opportunities:

For the first time IDEA® offered short course and refresher training. Over 260 industry professionals took advantage of INDA’s essential training on Nonwovens Basics, Wet Wipes, Absorbent Hygiene, and Filter Media for air and liquid taught by renowned industry experts.

INDA’s 50th Anniversary Welcome Reception:

Over 500 participants enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, beverages, live music, and video in paying homage to 1968, the year INDA was formed and a year when a gallon of gasoline cost 34 cents and a loaf of bread cost 22 cents. The anniversary welcome reception enabled INDA to express appreciation for the continuous support from its members and commit to continuing its mission to advance the success of the nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry and its members.

IDEA® 2022 will be held March 28-31, 2022 again at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida.

Posted April 5, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry