Graniteville Specialty Fabrics Announces State-Of-The-Art Thermal Oxidizer Upgrade

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. — April 18, 2019 — Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, a producer of specialty coatings and coated fabrics, has installed a state-of the-art Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) replacing their older units. “This new thermally efficient unit is based on the latest regenerative oxidizing technology,” explained Doug Johnson, executive vice president, development and technical services, about the $1.7 million investment. “The RTO uses a regenerative ceramic bed and an air exchange system to achieve 95 percent thermal efficiency thus reducing natural gas consumption.”

Acquired from Tann Corp. last year and installed on March 11, this new RTO is capable of reducing the plant’s CO2 emissions by 10,000,000 pounds per year while continuing to meet the EPA’s regulation for emissions. By working closely with Tann engineers, a single Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer was developed to replace three smaller existing recuperative thermal oxidizer units. The new RTO will allow for low maintenance and consistent reliability while maintaining 99 percent VOC removal efficiency.

Jim Egan, CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship: “This new enlightened approach to environmental control will allow for lower emissions for the next 30-40 years and enable Graniteville Specialty Fabrics to significantly reduce its carbon footprint”.

Posted April 19, 2019

Source: Graniteville Specialty Fabrics