Gore Attending Two Upcoming Biopharmaceutical Conferences In April

NEWARK, Del. — March 29, 2019 — W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (“Gore”), a global materials science company, announces its intention to participate in two upcoming life sciences conferences. At the 2019 BioProcess International Conference Europe (BPI Europe), in Vienna, Joe Cintavey, Gore Product Specialist, will present “A Challenge with Single-Use Technology: Protecting Bulk Drug Substance (DS) during Cold-Chain Handling, Storage, and Transport” on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:05 P.M., along the Vaccines Track. The presentation will focus on the challenges of utilizing single-use containers throughout the biologics cold chain and introduce a new solution specifically designed to address these challenges in existing cold chain handling technologies. Gore is also exhibiting at Stand #7.

GORE® STA-PURE™ Flexible Freeze Containers are designed to protect high-value bulk drug substances from container breakage or leakage during frozen handling—typically the most vulnerable stage of the product’s journey from processing to delivery. The containers are constructed of a proprietary high-strength fluoropolymer material that is durable after freezing at -86°C (-123°F). In addition to durability, the container’s chemically inert, biocompatible, high-purity fluoropolymer composite film has a low extractables profile. It also offers users the convenience and scalability of a single-use system that efficiently uses freezer space.

The same week, April 2-4th, 2019, Gore’s product and technical specialists will be available in New York City at Interphex, a premier international pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event, to discuss the full range of Gore’s innovative products for the biopharmaceutical industry. From durable, resilient tubes for peristaltic pumps,GORE® STA-PURE® Pump Tubing, to the GORE® LYOGUARD® Freeze-Drying Tray, a single-use tray for lyophilization, to chromatography devices and containers for frozen bulk drug substance, the team will be showcasing solutions that address some of the most challenging problems currently facing the biopharmaceutical industry.

