SGL Carbon And Onur Materials Services Enter Into Supply Contract And Cooperation For High-Performance Insulation Components For Aeroengines

WIESBADEN, Germany — March 11, 2019 — SGL Carbon and Onur Materials Services, a subsidiary of the Turkish airline Onur Air, recently signed a multi-year contract for the delivery of engine cowling blankets for the V2500 engines types of Onur Air’s Airbus A321 fleet, totalling 32 engines. Delivery will start in the first half of 2019. In addition, Onur Materials Services will act as a sales partner for the distribution of additional blankets to other renowned airlines in various countries in the Middle East with the sales potential for several hundred additional blankets.

The parts will be manufactured in SGL Carbon’s facility in Arkadelphia (Arkansas, USA). The high-performance insulation blankets are used to overhaul the thrust reverser of the engines which is necessary as part of pre-defined regular maintenance cycles. The SGL Carbon facility in Arkadelphia is specialized in the production of certified aerospace components like insulation blankets and other multi-material composite components.

Dr. Andreas Erber, Head of the market segment Aerospace at SGL Carbon: “We are happy to have the Onur Group as a new customer and trusted partner to expand our customer portfolio as well as our global footprint. With the new cooperation we build on long years of material and components expertise for the aerospace market.”

Engin Atay, Vice President at Onur Material Service: “We are really proud to be choosen as the preferred sales partner for SGL Carbon. We are specialized in aircarft overhauls and we belief that we are the most professional link between additional airlines and SGL Carbon as supplier for the thrust reverser heat blankets. We have long term relationships with several global operating airlines in the Middle East Region as well as in Asia. The partnership with SGL Carbon is a strategically important long-term agreement for us to achieve our ambitious goals in our long term growth plan.”

The high-perfomance insulation blankets are an established and certified aerospace solution of SGL Carbon. The Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Airbus A320 Family eligible V2500 High Performance Insulation blankets was achieved back in 2009. SGL Carbon has a significant track record in insulation components for various aerospace applications and vehicles.

Posted March11, 2019

Source: SGL CARBON SE