Renowned Meltblown Specialist Invests In Oerlikon Nonwoven Line

NEUMUENSTER, Germany — March 27, 2019 — For Oerlikon Nonwoven, the IDEA, taking place between March 25 and 28 in Miami Beach, Florida USA, kicked off with the signing of a contract. The customer, a renowned European meltblown specialist, invested in a two-beam, stand-alone meltblown system from the Neumünster-based plant manufacturer in order to meet its strongly increasing demand. In the future, the system will be deployed to manufacture meltblown nonwovens for various application, especially from the filtration and wipes sector. The commercial production launch is scheduled for the first half of 2020.

Meltblown technology as stand-alone or as upgrade solutions for even better product quality

The market for meltblown nonwovens is expanding by an average of 6% per annum. The Oerlikon Nonwoven meltblown technology enables the cost-efficient manufacture of high-end meltblown and SMS (spunbond-meltblown-spunbond) products. Stand-alone monocomponent and bicomponent meltblown plants produce nonwovens for a whole range of filtration, insulation and sorption applications. As ‘plug & produce’ installations in already existing and new third-party composite systems, the meltblown technology is deployed for a whole range of medical and hygiene products. This solution permits the cost-efficient upgrading of new or existing spunbond systems and offers nonwoven manufacturers access to markets with especially high-quality requirements. In addition to standard polymers, such as polyester and polypropylene, for example, promising polymers such as fluoropolymers can also be optimally processed.

Posted March 27, 2019

Source: Oerlikon