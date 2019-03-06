FiltXPO™ Provides Forum For Global Filtration & Separation Business

CARY, NC — March 6, 2019 — FiltXPO™ – the new exposition and conference event based in the United States and dedicated exclusively to filtration and separation professionals, invites papers for presentation at its inaugural edition to be held February 26-28, 2020, Navy Pier, Chicago, IL. FiltXPO is expected to attract 300 exhibitors and 3,000 attendees. Professionals involved in the design, manufacture, sale, use or study of filtration and separation products, equipment and services are encouraged to provide brief abstracts on industry topics that connect filtration and separation to process and product development, end use markets, science, materials and applications.

The desired focus of the 2020 conference includes: Biopharmaceutical filtration needs, membrane filtration and the approach of nanofiber-enhanced meltblown materials, energy technologies and applications across all sectors of filtration and separation. Abstract submissions of approximately 1-2 paragraphs, (200 words) in length are accepted until May 1, 2019. For full details visit https://www.filtxpo.com/papers.html

The FiltXPO technical conference sessions are intended to provide relevant, insightful information to aid in planning and decision-making, as well as concepts that add value to international filtration and separation research, development and commercialization of the latest materials and manufacturing technologies. The audience will include engineers, R&D professionals, executive management, and supply chain management across many market sectors.

Held every 18-months in Chicago, Illinois, USA, FiltXPO offers three-days of exhibitions and technical conference sessions featuring daily keynote addresses, and over 36 speaker presentations. The technical program will be curated by a Scientific Committee of renowned filtration and separation experts, and co-chaired by Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., Klopman Distinguished Chaired Professor at North Carolina State University and Paul Marold, President, Lydall Performance Materials, Inc.

Technical conference sessions will run in conjunction with the exhibition. The program also includes a 1 .5-day intensive filter media training course designed for professionals committed to learn more about the development, testing and application of filter media and is available separately.

“FiltXPO is the event that brings together innovation and applications in the filtration and separation industry. This technical conference and exposition will create valuable opportunities for buyers, suppliers, designers and researchers to discover the latest developments and establish new connections in our industry,” said Paul Marold, President, Lydall Performance Materials, Inc.

“The conference element of FiltXPO will bring together some of the leading thinkers on the cutting edge of the key areas of filtration and separation sciences,” said Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D. Klopman Distinguished Chaired Professor at North Carolina State University.

Posted March 6, 2019

