Americhem Expands Nonwoven Softening Technology Portfolio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — March 19, 2019 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds and performance technologies, is expanding its additive softening technology platform. Its mBrace™ products provide an enhanced soft feel while offering efficient processing with extremely low volatiles. Most of the mBrace™ line can be used as a single additive package or combined with color for an all-encompassing concentrate solution.

The mBrace™ line of masterbatches is multifaceted and engineered to offer brand owners customizability to their desired softness level in polypropylene applications. Americhem continues to broaden its formulations for nonwovens; improving softness and drapability.

“Hygienic and medical drapery manufacturers have been looking for a cost-efficient way to bring a silky, soft touch to their products. The end user prefers a soft feel directly on their skin as opposed to an article that is stiff, noisy, and feels like plastic. You will feel the difference in the product with our mBrace™,” commented Robert Baldy, Market Manager at Americhem.

Americhem will be highlighting this technology at the Idea19 Show in Miami FL, booth #1732.

Posted March 19, 2019

Source: Americhem