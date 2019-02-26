UK Firm Supplies Slash Resistant Clothing To Protect Public Facing Professionals From Knives

United Kingdom — February 26, 2019 — UK based PPSS Group has recently seen record sales for its SlashPRO® Slash Resistant Clothing brand, offering tested, certified and reliable levels of cut resistance.

Poverty and social exclusion, religious and political extremism, drugs, social media as well as serious mental illnesses have all been blamed for the global rise of knife crime.

The news of individuals grabbing a kitchen knife and causing serious harm and injury to others has become a rather normal daily occurrence today.

Knives have recently also become the weapon of choice for many so called “lone-wolf” attackers due to the low planning required to conduct a knife attack whether against an individual or mass group.

Homeland security agencies, such as police, prison, border control, immigration and customs units, as well as private security companies from around the world have now turned to the firm to purchase garments protecting their officers from such weapon

SlashPRO® Slash Resistant Clothing is made from 100% Cut-Tex® PRO, a highly acclaimed, cut resistant fabric made in Great Britain. According to the manufacturer the fabric is comfortable to wear, skin friendly and Latex free

The company’s CEO, Robert Kaiser said: “Slashing dangers are now relatively frequent for these workers and it is has become a realistic and daily occupational risk. The cutting of an artery or blood vessel can cause rapid blood loss, shock and even fatality, and it is our mission to protect professionals at risk, with a range of easy-to-wear, slash resistant clothing.”

“There are men and women out there who have made a professional choice in their lives to protect other human beings, facilities, venues, events and infrastructure from the bad guys”.

“We at PPSS Group genuinely believe those men and women have the moral and legal right to be equipped appropriately, and slash resistant clothing is appropriate and ultimately can save valuable lives”.

