NWI Benefits From New Hills R&D Line

The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C., recently installed a new Hills LBS-300 machine from Hills Inc., West Melbourne, Fla. The LBS-300 is designed for raw material and extrusion research and development (R&D) related to filament, fiber and nonwoven products.

At approximately 5 feet by 5 feet and reaching 8 feet in height, the machine is compact and easily adapted to most fiber extrusion processes.

The LBS-300 extrudes, quenches and winds undrawn fibers using as little as 8 grams of polymer chip. NWI also received a variety of optional attachments — including multifilament spinnerets for different cross sections, meltblown dies, a spunbond open systems aspirator for high-speed stretching, an adapter for coating, and HillsWare HMI software for storing and analyzing data from trials. The machine — with an adjustable height to accommodate a wide range of fiber sizes and polymers — is capable of monofilament as well as multifilament extrusion at temperatures of up to 450°C. The machine also is compatible with corrosive polymers, and was designed to accommodate existing NWI machinery for making full-oriented yarns.

NWI will use the tool for research and development as well as education and training.

January/February 2019