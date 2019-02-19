Avgol Introduces enhanceFIT™ Nonwovens

Israel-based Avgol recently launched the enhanceFIT™ range of breathable spunmelt SMS fabrics, the first products produced using the company’s new assets and technology. The launch is in keeping with its Forward Innovative Thinking (FIT) strategy. According to the company, in fabrics weighing less than 25 grams per square meter, barrier, appearance and coverage properties are improved and uniformity is enhanced without using submicron filament production methods.

“The enhanceFIT family is being developed to meet evolving product designer needs for lighter weight fabrics, having improved elasticity, barrier and breathable performance properties,” said Nick Carter, director, Market Business Intelligence and Intellectual Property. “This family is based on multiple technology platforms that allows Avgol to tailor fabric performance for the needs of specific markets, including hygiene, medical and industrial applications.”

January/February 2019