Reed Exhibitions Announces Launch Of Functional Fabric Fair Powered By PERFORMANCE DAYS® – October 22-23, 2019, In Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — January 24, 2019 — In partnership with PERFORMANCE DAYS®, the prominent functional fabrics fair produced by Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult (Germany), Reed Exhibitions announces the launch of a West Coast U.S. Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®. The new sourcing event, featuring products and technologies to kick off the winter 2021 season, is scheduled for Oct. 22-23, 2019, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

Concept III Textiles, a prominent developer and marketer of better performance textiles, will collaborate with Reed Exhibitions and Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult on the launch event.

“Following the successful launch of the U.S. Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® this past July, we are pleased to address a market void for a curated sourcing platform for outdoor and activewear functional fabric and accessories in the fall on the West Coast,” said Steve McCullough of Reed Exhibitions. “The biannual PERFORMANCE DAYS® Functional Fabric Fair in Germany is the gold standard of the industry and we are especially pleased to organize this second U.S. event in cooperation, maximizing their breadth of proven expertise to deliver a fair where tomorrow’s outdoor textile trends are on display today.”

“Having just celebrated our 10th anniversary in Munich this past year and experiencing tremendous industry response with a 50% growth in visitors and exhibitors, we are pleased to bring this same standard of business in our commitment to the U.S.-based events,” commented Marco Weichert, General Manager of Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult. “The timing, the caliber of programming and exhibits, and the collaboration with Reed Exhibitions and Concept III, promises to deliver a remarkable sourcing event for the outdoor and activewear market.”

The Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® on the West Coast will include curated exhibits, workshops, industry presentations, professional networking and matchmaking programs. Textile manufacturers, suppliers and service providers will present their performance materials and technical textiles for the winter 2021 season. Industry guests to attend the fair include designers, product managers, purchasing agents and textile decision makers representing sports and outdoor activewear and functional wear manufacturers.

Posted January 24, 2019

Source: Reed Exhibitions