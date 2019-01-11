Myant To Showcase World’s First Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitoring Smart Shirt At CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV — January 10, 2019 — Myant Inc., the global leader in the design, development and production of smart textiles, has announced the development of the world’s first cuffless blood pressure monitoring technology inside its SKIIN Textile Computing™ Platform.

Myant’s SKIIN Textile Computing platform integrates innovative sensor and actuator technology into the fabrics that surround us every day. This includes the world’s first smart garment that delivers continuous, cuffless blood pressure monitoring in a comfortable and machine-washable polo shirt.

The SKIIN Smart Shirt eliminates the hassle of regular blood pressure monitoring and adds automatic data tracking to share data and trends with clinicians. For more information, please visit our CES booth #43326, Sands, Halls A-D in the Health and Wellness section.

In 2019, Myant plans to release both its SKIIN Smart Underwear for heart health detection (with ECG, HRV, activity, sleep and temperature monitoring*) and its SKIIN Smart Shirt with continuous blood pressure monitoring. Planned additions to the SKIIN platform include slip and fall detection, driver fatigue, ovulation and a suite of chemical sensing markers. The result is smart clothing that enables users to proactively manage their health, stay connected and lead longer and more comfortable lives.

Tony Chahine, CEO and founder of Myant Inc., notes that “Myant’s vision is to build a new platform for human-computer interaction that helps individuals manage and anticipate their health and wellness 24 hours a day, across all life stages.” Chahine adds, “The addition of cuffless blood pressure monitoring to our SKIIN Textile Computing platform is a major step forward in empowering continuous monitoring in a comfortable garment.”

Posted January 11, 2019

Source: Myant Inc.