JEC Group And EuCIA Join Forces To Promote The Composites Industry

BRUSSELS — January 22, 2019 — On January 22nd, JEC Group and EuCIA have signed a partnership agreement to join forces in Europe to promote composite solutions throughout application industries and help national organisations to share their best practices and identify opportunities of development.

The first common action will take place during JEC World 2019, on Wednesday, March 13th, in Paris where EuCIA will present the Eco Impact Calculator for Composites which is a Life Cycle Analysis to allow the calculation of the environmental footprint related to a product, a process or a service in terms of key impact parameters. It is a web based, free Eco Calculator Tool, that can be used by manufacturers, academia and authorities without the specialism that is required for full Life Cycle Assessments.

The research published by EuCIA about the prospect for New guidance in the Design of FRP structures will also be presented by Luigi ASCIONE, Professor, University of Salerno during the JEC World Construction Composites Circle on Thursday, March 14th, 2019.

“I am very proud to announce this partnership and to support EuCIA initiatives as I strongly believe that joining common efforts and strategies will benefit to the overall composite industry in Europe but also worldwide”, stated Eric PIERREJEAN, JEC Group CEO.

“The partnership with JEC Group is a major step toward integration of strategic projects for the benefit of European composite materials industry in a global context of innovation and cooperation”, stated Roberto FRASSINE, EuCIA President.

Posted January 24, 2019

Source: The European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA) & JEC Group