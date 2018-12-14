GrapheneCA Joins IntelliFLEX

NEW YORK — December 14, 2018 — Nano Graphene Inc. dba GrapheneCA (“GrapheneCA”) announced today that it has joined the ranks of IntelliFLEX, the Canadian organization which aims to unite industrial companies and research and academic organizations into effective supply chains for flexible, 3D printable electronics, 2D large area printable electronics, wearable electronics, smart textiles and hybrid electronics, including related semiconductors, integrated circuits and software.

“We are extremely proud to have such a highly innovative and respected graphene developer/manufacturer join our organization, and we look forward to fruitful collaborations in the very near future”, said intelliFLEX President and CEO, Peter Kallai.

A dynamic industry force, intelliFLEX, is a not-for-profit industry alliance partnering with more than 300 organizations across Canada to accelerate the growth of the flexible and hybrid electronics sector.

For its part, GrapheneCA is on a mission to work with a network of Canadian businesses to promote tech development. “We indeed look forward to partnering with the industry to demonstrate how graphene can be used in the next generation of sensors, thin film and composites, to name but a few applications”, said David Robles, GrapheneCA’s NYC-based Head of Business Development, who went on to say, “These devices are changing how electronics are made and are what the future holds for such things as antennas, networking devices, IoT building blocks and circuit boards.”

He added, “This is in line with GrapheneCA’s commitment to being a good industry player and contributor to driving the future forward. We have short-term plans to operate out of Montreal and are focused on becoming a fully-fledged member of the Canadian community. IntelliFLEX is introducing us to some of their key members, and we are eager to begin working with them as well as joining into education events.”

Posted December 14, 2018

Source: GrapheneCA