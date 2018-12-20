Cut-Tex® PRO: Cut Resistant Fabrics For Product Designers Worldwide

KARESBOROUGH, UK — December 17, 2018 — Cut resistant fabrics have been developed following thousands of injuries suffered by individuals in industry, homeland security, and extreme sports. Now, UK-based PPSS Group is urging product designers to think innovatively about the potential applications of its technical textile, Cut-Tex® PRO.

Since its inception, cut resistant fabric Cut-Tex® PRO has been effectively used in slash resistant clothing for law enforcement, security, and prisons and corrections personnel, as well as bite resistant clothing for healthcare professionals. Earlier this year, following extensive research and collaboration, the company launched its range of cut resistant clothing for the glass and metal industry: CutPRO®.

Most recent enquiries, however, have been received from entrepreneurs looking to use the fabric for applications outside cut resistant clothing. CEO Robert Kaiser comments: “Since the beginning, we have been approached by individuals looking to use Cut-Tex® PRO for theft-proof beach bags, travel cases, storage protection, and even animal welfare. Whilst we cannot guarantee effectiveness in all applications without thorough testing, we have been delighted to work with so many innovative thinkers eager to use Cut-Tex® PRO as a solution for their product.

“The key benefits of our fabric are its versatility and all-round performance. Not only does Cut-Tex® PRO offer EN388:2016 Level E cut resistance (ANSI Level 5), unlike alternatives, its protective properties are enhanced by the highest levels of tear and puncture resistance, decreasing the risk of sharp objects penetrating the fabric. It is also washable, lightweight and kind to skin, offering unlimited possibilities for developing new or existing products.

At pH 6.6, Cut-Tex®PRO has a pH value similar to that of water (usually between 6.5 and 8.5). This makes it an extremely low risk skin irritation fabric. Used in clothing for homeland security, workers in manufacturing, and healthcare professionals, it will maintain the skin’s natural balance whilst providing outstanding protection from cuts, slashes, and even human bites.

“We are keen to partner with anyone who shares our excitement for the future of cut resistant fabric, and hope that new and innovative applications will help us to advance the performance and capabilities of Cut-Tex® PRO over the coming years.”

The company has recently launched its new website at www.cut-tex.com, with full technical specification and test results available.

Posted December 20, 2018

Source: PPSS Group