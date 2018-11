HELSINKI, Finland — November 15, 2018 — Suominen Corporation has appointed Mr. Pekka Ojanpää as the new President & CEO on 3 August 2018.

Ojanpää will start in his role on December 1, 2018.

Pekka Ojanpää (born 1966) is Master of Science (Econ.) and prior to joining Suominen he worked as President & CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc.

The Interim President & CEO is Tapio Engström.

