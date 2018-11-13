Jones Family Of Companies Welcomes Charles Davis As New CEO

HUMBOLDT, TN — November 13, 2018 — Jones Family of Companies, an industry leader in the manufacturing of sustainable nonwoven and yarn solutions, announces Charles Davis as the company’s new CEO. Charles comes to Jones having over 30 years of business building experience across a broad range of family-owned and operated textile companies. He has held executive assignments with companies in both Jones’s nonwovens space and in the supply chain for mattress manufacturing which Jones serves.

Executive Chairman Ralph Jones welcomes Charles to Jones saying, “Charles embraces our company values. He immediately brings a strong working knowledge of our industry, a proven track record of strategy and execution, and a great passion for the long-term success of Jones. We know Jones will be well suited for future growth with Charles as CEO.”

Commenting on his role as CEO, Charles says, “I am truly honored to be named as Jones’s CEO. Jones has a long history of success working closely with its customers and developing innovative products. I look forward to carrying on and expanding this tradition.”

Founded in 1936, Jones Family of Companies is a leader in the textile industry. The company was formed through a partnership between two brothers and today is led by a third-generation family member and Senior Leadership Team committed to the same high standards as the founders. The company has two divisions: Jones Yarn and Jones Nonwovens.

Posted November 13, 2018

Source: Jones Family of Companies