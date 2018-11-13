Aran Biomedical Pioneers Breakthrough ValvTEX™Medical Textile Valve Covering Technology

GALWAY, Ireland — November 13, 2018 — Aran Biomedical — a designer, developer and manufacturer of implantable medical devices — today announced its new medical textile valve covering solution, ValvTEX™, for Mitral, Aortic and Tricuspid heart valves.

The ValvTEX technology platform was created to reduce the delivery profile of transcatheter heart valves that require a valve skirt, whilst also offering some unique advantages. The solution involves custom low-profile fabric attached onto the valve frame without the need for sutures. Lower delivery profile is achieved by reducing the amount of fabric pleating during crimping, along with the reduction or elimination of sutures required to attach the fabric. Not only does this improve manufacturing time, but a further advantage from the attachment process is the ability to create an impermeable seal at select regions of the skirt, which can help inhibit paravalvular leakage.

“Aran Biomedical’s focused investment in medical textile and coating technologies has enabled our skilled engineers to deliver a proprietary medical textile valve covering solution to support the exciting fields of Mitral, Aortic and Tricuspid heart valve replacement,” said Aran Biomedical CEO Peter Mulrooney.

Considering the increased interest in transcatheter product development to treat a greater range of structural heart conditions, the ValvTEX platform technology is ideally positioned to support next generation devices.

Source: Aran Biomedical Teoranta