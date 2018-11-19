ANDRITZ To Supply Spunlace Plant To Sheng Hung, Taiwan

GRAZ, Austria — November 19, 2018 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Sheng Hung Industrial Co., Ltd., based in Taiwan, to supply a complete spunlace plant to be installed at their site in Taoyuan. This latest investment is now Sheng Hung’s fourth ANDRITZ spunlace line and it will enable the company to further innovate its product offerings for specialty nonwovens and heavyweight fabrics. The line will start production in the second quarter of 2019.

The flexible, crosslapped web-forming plant delivered by ANDRITZ will produce multiple grades from 30 to 400 gsm and will be equipped with an engineered, high-quality aperturing/patterning solution delivered together with a Jetlace Avantage C hydroentanglement unit. The line will be completed by an efficient neXdry Avantage through-air dryer and an ANDRITZ filtration system, and thus will be able to meet the stringent local environmental requirements.

Over the past 60 years, Sheng Hung has become a market leader in the Far East for value-added, engineered nonwovens in the fields of medicine, synthetic leather, stretchable webs, and recently developed, unique fabrics for fine-art printing with a proprietary technology and used in interior decoration. “We are expanding our business opportunities while maintaining our core competences in order to create added value for our products. Our advanced quality control management and environmentally friendly products are also certified according to ISO-14001 and ISO-50001,” says Keynese S. C. Chen, President of Sheng Hung.

Posted November 19, 2018

Source: ANDRITZ AG