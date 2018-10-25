TCS Appointed Bondloc Advanced Composites UK And Ireland Partner

HAVANT, England — October 25, 2018 — Total Composites Solutions (TCS) is proud to announce its appointment as Advanced Composites Partner for the UK and Ireland of Bondloc’s premium range of adhesives and sealants.

Paul Nelson, Sales and Marketing Director of Bondloc states, “We are very excited with the opportunity of working with TCS in the UK & Irish Advanced Composite market. The growth of our structural adhesive offer and the completion of our plant expansion fits perfectly in line with TCS development plans. Our growth over the past 25 years has come from producing excellent products being supplied via excellent partners.”

Ian Lancey, TCS Business Director – Bonding Solutions, explains, “With the addition of Bondloc’s structural and engineering adhesives, TCS now offers professional, high quality adhesives to complement its current product offerings for multiple advanced composite applications, customers will benefit from improvements in productivity with a high quality of service and the latest in bonding technologies.”

Posted October 25, 2018

Source: Total Composites Solutions (TCS) Ltd