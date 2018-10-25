Globally Recognised Dupont™ Nomex® And Protera® Flame & Arc Resistant Fabrics, Now Locally Produced By Gelvenor

KWAZULU-NATAL, South Africa — October 25, 2018 — The DuPont and Gelvenor Textiles brands are both synonymous with trust. These two leaders in the protective textile industry have recently joined forces to drive the local manufacture of Nomex® and Protera® flame and arc resistant fabrics. DuPont and Gelvenor have a long history of working together, a relationship that has culminated in DuPont certifying Gelvenor as the South African manufacturer who will produce these fabrics to DuPont’s high standards.

In conjunction with the AAD Expo held at Waterkloof Airbase in Pretoria in September, DuPont and Gelvenor Textiles hosted the launch of the locally-manufactured Nomex® and Protera® fabrics. The launch took place on Thursday the 20th of September at the AAD Expo and was attended by individuals representing the DTI, SAPS, and various other purchasing and specification authorities.

DuPont™ Nomex® and Protera® are globally-recognised inherently flame and arc resistant fabrics, woven from yarn that is engineered to provide superior, longer-lasting protection. Fabrics that are only treated chemically for flame and arc resistance quickly lose their protective qualities due to washing and wear and tear, resulting in a higher cost-per-use. Fabrics with protection that is inherent and built in at fibre level will hold their protective qualities long after chemically-treated fabrics have lost their ability to protect workers.

South Africa is at a crossroad – in order to create long-term sustainable employment, we need economic innovation, and this has its roots in the development of knowledge networks. These networks form the basis of the Gelvenor/DuPont partnership.

– Dicky Coetzee, Gelvenor CEO

For years, the globally-recognised Nomex® and Protera® fabrics have been imported into South Africa. Gelvenor Textiles and DuPont have invested considerable resources into the research and development of protective textiles, and into driving the local manufacture of these two world-class products to the international standards required by the market. The fact that Gelvenor has been certified by DuPont as the sole local manufacturer of these fabrics is testament to Gelvenor’s extensive industry experience and history of innovation and excellence, with the added benefit of local production.

Both companies are excited about the potential these fabrics have to develop new and current African markets, as well as to expand the South African economy through supporting and bringing value to the local textile chain. The fabrics meet international safety requirements, and local manufacture by Gelvenor will ensure that they comply with PPPFA legislation for tenders and contracts. Accessibility, better service delivery and complete transparency in the production process will save local garment manufacturers time and energy, and the inherently-protective fabrics will give these manufacturers the opportunity to provide a much higher level of worker safety.

Local manufacturers and companies who care about worker safety will choose protective flame and arc resistant fabrics made with Nomex® and Protera®.

