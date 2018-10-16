Gerber Adds Reciprocating Pivex® To GERBERcutter® Z1 To Improve Cutting Accuracy And Efficiency

TOLLAND, Conn. — October 16, 2018 — Accuracy and efficiency is at the heart of material utilization in flexible material manufacturing. Gerber has announced today that its patented Pivex reciprocating cutting tool is now available for the GERBERcutter Z1 to further enhance its accuracy and efficiency on tough to cut and high value materials.

Pivex is a patented, proven cutting technology available on several Gerber platforms including the Taurus and DCS line of cutters. By adding this cutting technology to the Z1, the unprecedented level of accuracy and cut quality Pivex brings is now available in a continuous cut conveyorized workflow for those cutting composites, technical textiles and other tough to cut or high value materials. The Pivex blade increases cut quality with the elimination of hangers, optimizes cut paths for extremely intricate patterns and reduces waste by ridding material overcuts typically experienced with round wheel cutting.

“By adding Pivex to the Z1 platform, we are taking a cutting tool that is unmatched in accuracy and combining it with a conveyorized continuous cutting platform to bring a new level of efficiency to manufacturers cutting complex materials,” said Leonard Marano, vice president, product management & marketing, Automation Systems for Gerber Technology. “These two proven technologies, along with the Z1’s Industry 4.0 ability to seamlessly accept production data from Gerber’s AccuMark® and AccuPlan™ software and remotely monitor equipment, help make our customer’s workflow fully integrated and dynamic.”

In addition, Gerber will hold demonstrations of its AccuMark and CutWorks® software platforms and the integration into the GERBERcutter Z1.

Posted October 16, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology