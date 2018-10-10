Defense Contractor Seemann Composites, Inc. Acquires Materials Sciences Corporation

GULFPORT, Miss. — October 10, 2018 — Seemann Composites, Inc. (SCI), the developer of the SCRIMP process and a supplier of composite solutions for the Defense Industry, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Materials Sciences Corporation (MSC), a composites engineering and manufacturing company based in Horsham, PA.

Materials Sciences Corporation, founded in 1970, is an industry leader in the design, analysis and development of composite material solutions. The company’s 22,000 square foot headquarters in Horsham, PA houses R&D, engineering, testing and prototyping functions. MSC also has a combined 45,000 square feet of facilities space in Greenville, SC dedicated to the company’s product manufacturing and textile weaving capabilities. A third 6,000 square foot applications engineering site is located in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville, AL.

Prior to this sale, MSC completed the spin-off of the Countervail Products division of the company. Countervail Products will operate as a standalone company that will continue to service their extensive customer base for the use of the patented Countervail® technologies and actively expand the use of the unique vibration damping technology into broader application markets for domestic and international use.

Both of MSC’s Principals, Tony Caiazzo and Tom Cassin, will continue their leadership roles within the company. “We’ve known for a long time that our customers, products and employees have benefited from our synergistic and close working relationship with SCI and that will be even more evident now that we are formally a part of the SCI group,” said Caiazzo, MSC’s Vice President and CTO.

“This is clearly a win-win for our combined customer base and for the integration of the complementary capabilities of SCI and MSC,” said Tom Cassin, MSC President. “The ability to take projects more efficiently from concept to production will greatly enhance our ability to respond to growing needs of the composites community.”

Seemann Composites is a leading supplier of advanced composite components for DOD platforms. SCI’s dedicated and skilled work force of over 160 operates at the company’s Gulfport, Mississippi production complex, which consists of four facilities totaling over 160,000 square feet.

“SCI and MSC have solidified our 25-year relationship with this acquisition. We are well positioned to meet our customers’ growing needs for design and analysis, testing, product development and production manufacturing,” commented SCI President, Sid Charbonnet.

Will Seemann, CFO of Seemann Composites, Inc., led the acquisition for SCI. “As the second generation of leadership here at SCI, we are very excited about the future prospects of the company. This acquisition will allow us to grow and expand our capabilities while continuing to prove our company’s motto ‘Excellence Through Innovation’ which my dad coined when he founded the company in 1987.”

Source: Seemann Composites, Inc.