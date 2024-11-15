Q-Lab Now Offering New QUV Lamps That Can Produce Color Change In Materials

WESTLAKE, Ohio — November 15, 2024 — Q-Lab, the global supplier of weathering and corrosion equipment and outdoor exposure testing, is excited to announce the release of TUV-421 UV fluorescent lamps for QUV accelerated weathering testers.

This breakthrough in lamp technology for weathering applications offers an extended light spectrum compared to conventional UV fluorescent lamps. This extended spectrum includes longer-wavelength UV light and short-wavelength visible light, a first in such UV lamps. This exciting new light source is compatible with all irradiance-controlled QUV accelerated weathering testers in the field, and provides a cost-effective way to expose materials to a broader light spectrum. This innovative new technology is especially well-suited to testing a variety of materials for resistance to color change, including plastics, paints, textiles, and printing inks.

“Our team is always looking for ways to help our customers more cost-effectively achieve their goals in the field of weathering and lightfastness,” comments Brad Reis, Q-Lab President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to share this new technology with our loyal QUV customers around the world and provide a unique technology that no other UV fluorescent testers can match. Innovations like this are what’s made the QUV ‘the world’s most widely-used weathering tester’, for the past 50 years.”

Source: Q-Lab