Meisheng Expands Production With Third ANDRITZ Needlepunch Line At Its Facility In Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China

GRAZ, Austria — May 7, 2024 — Meisheng Group has started up a new ANDRITZ needlepunch line at its facility in Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China. It is the third line supplied by ANDRITZ to the renowned manufacturer of high-end nonwoven synthetic leather. This expansion will enable Meisheng to address the growing demand for synthetic suede in the automotive industry, particularly for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

Qian Guochun, CEO of Meisheng, commented: “In view of the strong demand for our premium synthetic suede, especially for NEVs, we have placed our trust in ANDRITZ for the third time. With the new needlepunch line we are expanding our capacity while maintaining our high quality standards.”

The advanced line is equipped with a ProWid™ system that allows Meisheng to ensure an optimum web weight regularity across the full product width. As a result, the web distribution is drastically improved, which reduces material consumption (fibers) and improves web weight evenness (CV%) – factors that are particularly important in synthetic leather manufacturing for automotive applications.

Founded in 1994, Zhejiang Meisheng New Material Co. Ltd. is an internationally renowned maker of high-end textiles and nonwoven synthetic leather. Through a consistent focus on R&D, Meisheng has established itself as a pioneer in the production of nonwoven microfiber synthetic leather in China.

Posted: May 7, 2024

Source: ANDRITZ AG