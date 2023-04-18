Pindler Launches An Exclusive Linen Trim Collection

MOORPARK, Calif. — April 13, 2023 — Small things make a big difference and Pindler’s Exclusive Linen Trim Collection is no exception. Woven in sophisticated designs and interesting constructions, the linen and linen-blend trims are an elegant way to embellish fabrics from prints to velvets and basic linens. This collection of fringes, tassel fringes, and several flat jacquard tapes is available in easy-to-use neutral and blue colorways that are the perfect accent to elevate a wide array of designs.

Understated and refined, this new offering was inspired by the continued success of Pindler’s original Linen Trim Collection. Pindler’s designers have curated this impeccable assortment by offering fresh takes on best-selling looks with updated designs.

Pindler’s Exclusive Linen Trim Collection includes:

T292-Lyons is a classic and fine 2” fringe. Lyons is woven in a viscose, linen, and acetate blend and offered in 9 colorways.

T293-Laken is a basic and versatile 1.25” fringe. Laken is woven in a linen and acrylic blend and offered in 9 colorways.

T294-Lainey is a timeless 0.75” twisted cord. Lainey is woven in viscose rayon, cotton, and linen blend and offered in 9 colorways.

T295-Lansing is a 0.75” braided cord. Lansing is woven in a viscose and linen blend and offered in 9 colorways.

T296- Lollie is a 2” multicolored tassel design. Lollie is woven in a linen, acrylic, polyester and viscose blend and offered in 7 colorways.

T297-Liza is a 1.50” ribbed tape with fringed edges. Liza is woven in a linen, viscose, and polyester blend and offered in 9 colorways.

T298-Leanne is a 1.50” tape with rolled edges woven in a linen and polyester blend. It is offered in 8 colorways.

T299- Louisa is a 3” metallic striped tape design. Louisa is woven in a linen blend and offered in 7 colorways.

T-300-Laverne is a 2.50” two-tone transitional leaf design woven in a viscose and linen blend. It is offered in 8 colorways.

T301-Lillian is a 2.50” striped tape with a decorated edge woven in a linen and viscose blend and offered in 7 colorways.

T302-Lunas is a 2.50” ombré geometric design woven in a viscose and rayon blend. Lunas is offered in 6 colorways.

The New Linen Trim Collection is available online, as well as at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and nine agent showrooms across the U.S., and two agent showrooms in Canada.

Posted April 18, 2023

Source: Pindler