There’s Something New Under The Sun: Right Light™ For The Xenotest® 220+

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL — May 5, 2022 — Atlas Material Testing Technology, the global supplier of weathering technology and services has introduced the Right Light™ optical filter for the Xenotest® 220+ lightfastness testing instrument. Providing the most precise match to natural sunlight available, Right Light was previously available only for Atlas’ flagship Ci Weather-Ometer® weathering instruments.

“It was challenging to develop the Right Light filter technology for the air-cooled Xenotest 220+ which now provides a better match than ever to natural sunlight,” says Dr. Oliver D. Rahaeuser, Senior Product Manager, Atlas MTT.

The UV cut-on wavelength of Right Light for Xenotest is much closer to the cut-on of natural solar radiation than that of earlier daylight filters, such as XENOCHROME® 300. Additionally, the total UV part is better matched to that of natural sunlight.

Demand for daylight simulation of Right Light quality in weathering and color-lightfastness testing is growing. First employed for evaluating automotive coatings, use of this filter technology has expanded to other industries and standardization organizations. Recently, the international weathering standard for plastics ISO 4892-2 and national ASTM G155 have been revised to include ‘Daylight Type I’ spectrum definitions similar to the Right Light.

In addition to plastics, the high spectral fidelity of Right Light supports increased correlation of results in weathering tests adopting this filter technology, including coatings (ISO 16474-2) and outdoor textiles (ISO 105-B10)

Posted: May 5, 2022

Source: Atlas Material Testing Technology