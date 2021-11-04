Sciessent Announces Pilltec™ Anti-Pilling Technology As Newest Addition To Product Portfolio

BEVERLY, MA — November 2, 2021 — Sciessent, a global supplier of antimicrobial, anti-odor, and water repellent technologies, announced Pilltec™ anti-pilling technology as the newest addition to the company’s product portfolio today. The announcement comes in part with the company’s new website featuring a rebranding of each technology’s logo within the overall Sciessent umbrella of products for a cohesive look and feel.

A constant emphasis on innovation positioned Sciessent to recognize the textile industry’s lack of pilling technology that performs to consumer needs as a problem which required the right solution. Pilltec™ anti-pilling technology makes open-end-yarn fabrics less prone to pilling by reducing friction and holding these shorter fibers together. Not only is Pilltec™ environmentally friendly and safe for the skin, but it also cuts down on manufacturing costs associated with using ring-spun yarns. Pilltec™ can be used in conjunction with other Sciessent technologies to provide multi-functional benefits.

“Solution-based innovation is important here at Sciessent, as it enables us to provide the answer to legitimate problems our customers have”, said Sciessent CEO, Paul C. Ford. “Not only is Pilltec™ a great example of that, but it offers a great opportunity for textile and apparel manufacturers to further differentiate their products through the combined usage of Sciessent’s product set.”

Early Pilltec™ trials completed with current customers elicited positive feedback and results showing it significantly minimizes pilling in fabrics made with open-end yarns. Pilltec™ applied at the finishing stage forms a soft matrix around the fiber bundle, providing greater stability and resistance to abrasion by holding these shorter fibers together.

Sciessent’s Agion®, Lava X2®, Agion Active X2®, and Pilltec™ products are all bluesign® approved and listed on the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation ZDHC Gateway, complying with ZDHC Level 3 requirements.

Posted November 4, 2021

Source: Sciessent, LLC