Epson Helps Advance Digital Industrial Printing With Availability Of OEM PrecisionCore Printheads

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — May 24, 2021 — Epson America today announced it is making its proven MEMs thin-film piezo inkjet printheads available to printer OEMs for integration into next-generation industrial printers. Epson has continued to lead the industry in innovation with its Si MEMs-based PrecisionCore® technology, setting new benchmarks for digital printing speed, quality and reliability. With options for aqueous, UV and solvent-based ink, in flexible design configurations, Epson PrecisionCore printheads provide advanced performance and scalability.

“Epson is a market leader in printhead technology, offering advanced solutions that deliver high productivity, durability and scalability,” said Rob Rogers, product manager, OEM Printheads, Epson America, Inc. “With these PrecisionCore printheads now available, OEMs have the opportunity to integrate some of the most advanced printhead technology into their industrial printers, helping expand the state of digital printing. We are looking forward to enabling our customers to make an impact in their industries.”

Epson’s OEM printheads deliver industry-leading productivity, reliability and high image quality, and are available in four series to meet various needs:

S-Series Printheads: Offers high productivity, high image quality and head expandability; maximum 4.73-inch-wide MEMs printhead series equipped with ink recirculation

I-Series Printheads: Cost-effective 1.33-inch-wide MEMs printheads provide high productivity and high image quality with 600dpi high-density resolution

L-Series and F-Series Printheads: MACH (Multi Layer ACtuator Head) technology is leveraged for high precision and high density; can be used for up to 8 colors

Additional specs include:

Posted May 25, 2021

Source: Epson