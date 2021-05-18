Avient Launches New Global Range Of Plastisol Special Effect Screen Printing Inks

CLEVELAND — May 18, 2021 — Avient Corp., a provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, today announced the launch of a consolidated range of plastisol special effect inks and additives. Offered under the new Avient Specialty Inks brand, this consolidated portfolio unifies Avient’s highest performing specialty inks to make it easier for customers to access these products globally.

“With this initial launch under the new Avient Specialty Inks brand, we are offering all our customers a complete package of the best special effects and additive inks to simplify product selection, making it easier for customers around the world to select and order the right products for their needs,” said Tito Echiburu, general manager, Avient Specialty Inks.

Encompassing the most popular effects and additives, this portfolio offers dazzling shimmers, glitters, gels, texture effects, and performance-enhancing modifiers.

Avient Specialty Inks special effect inks and additives are commercially available globally. They are compatible for use with all screen-printing plastisol ink brands from Avient, including QCM, Rutland, Union and Wilflex.

