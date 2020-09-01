SDL Atlas Develops New Instrument For Testing Water Impact Penetration

ROCK HILL, S.C. — September 1, 2020 — SDL Atlas is pleased to introduce the Impact Penetration Tester, precisely designed to satisfy AATCC Test Method 42: Water Resistance: Impact Penetration. Originally developed to predict for rain penetration, AATCC TM 42 has been adopted by the medical industry as a measure of liquid barrier performance for personal protective equipment (PPE).

This Type II Design Impact Penetration Tester is specifically designed to meet AATCC TM42. The instrument is comprised of a sturdy frame, made of high-grade stainless steel, which allows for precise and repeatable test results.

The instrument features a number of attributes deigned to ensure accurate testing including a small blade inside the funnel to allow water to move smoothly through the funnel without any swirling motion, strong clamps to hold the sample firmly in place, a weighted bottom clamp to hold the sample flat and an integrated drip catcher to catch any leftover water from the previous test. An air-bubble on the base shows when the instrument is properly leveled.

The new Impact Penetration Tester is now available worldwide. SDL Atlas also supplies the specialized 6” x 9” Blotting Paper the test requires.

Source: SDL Atlas LLC.