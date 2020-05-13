ABB IE5 SynRM Motors Deliver Ultra-Premium Energy Efficiency

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — May 13, 2020 — Customers can increase their energy efficiency, improve sustainability and enhance reliability by upgrading to ABB IE5 ultra-premium SynRM motors that offer up to 50 percent lower energy losses compared to IE2 motors.

ABB’s award-winning synchronous reluctance (SynRM) motors offer a new first choice to meet the growing global demand for improved energy efficiency. These motors now meet the new IE5 ultra-premium energy efficiency class defined by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The IE5 ultra-premium SynRM motors offer up to 50 percent lower energy losses and significantly lower energy consumption than the commonly used IE2 induction motors. ABB first introduced SynRM technology in 2011, and case studies in industrial installations have demonstrated energy savings of up to 25 percent, depending on the application.

The IE5 level of efficiency is made possible by the SynRM design, which combines the performance advantages of permanent magnet technology with the simplicity and service-friendliness of an induction platform. To ensure an environmentally friendly design, the permanent magnets do not feature rare earth materials.

“Climate change and environmental responsibility are driving huge changes across all industries,” said Tero Helpio, Global Product Manager, IEC LV motors, ABB Motion. “We have responded to this challenge with our IE5 ultra-premium motors that meet the most stringent energy efficiency standards. These motors offer industrial users a great opportunity to reduce their electricity usage and reduce CO2 emissions while also benefiting from increased productivity and lower life-cycle costs.”

Additional benefits of the IE5 SynRM motor are lower bearing and winding temperatures for enhanced reliability and long life. The design also creates less motor noise for a better working environment.

ABB IE5 SynRM motors can be used in a wide range of demanding industrial applications where they offer accurate control and high efficiency across the whole speed range, even at partial loads. This makes them an ideal upgrade option for standard induction motors in pumps, fans, and compressors as well as in more demanding applications like extruders, concha mixers, winches, and conveyors. IE5 SynRM motors are an easy replacement for induction motors as they have the same size and output power, so no mechanical modifications are required.

The IE5 SynRM motors meet the requirements of the efficiency class defined in IEC TS 60034-30-2 and are available with output power of 5.5 to 315 kilowatt (kW) in frame sizes IEC 132-315. They can be specified as part of a high-efficiency motor and drive package with ABB variable speed drives (VSDs).

Posted May 13, 2020

Source: ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.