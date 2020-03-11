Huntsman Textile Effects Introduces TERASIL® BLUE W Dye, A Breakthrough Technology For Dyeing Polyester And Its Blends

SINGAPORE — March 11, 2020 — Huntsman Textile Effects introduces TERASIL® BLUE W, the latest addition to our TERASIL® W/WW range of wash fast disperse dyes. TERASIL® Blue W is designed to meet all major requirements for high performance sportswear and athleisure wear.

TERASIL® BLUE W stands out as the leading disperse wash fast blue dye in the market which is not sensitive to reduction, leading to higher reproducibility, right first-time results and operational excellence.

Polyester fiber has become the fiber of choice in the textile industry, the demand for polyester and man-made fibers is expected to rise over the long term, as sports and athleisure apparel markets expand around the world. At the same time, leading brands, retailers and mills are increasingly focused on achieving brilliant and deep shades, consistent shade reproducibility, as well as water, energy and cost savings.

With cutting-edge disperse dye technology at its heart, TERASIL® BLUE W is developed by Huntsman Textile Effects to provide the leading solution for meeting industry’s wash fastness requirements. TERASIL® BLUE W offers an attractive shade and high build-up for deep blues which stays vibrant. TERASIL® BLUE W also provides quality assurance as products are bluesign® approved and suitable for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified textile products(1).

“TERASIL® BLUE W breakthrough technology raises the benchmark of wash fastness in the industry, helping mills overcome the challenges of dyeing polyester and its blends, while achieving production efficiency and sustainability. We expect our latest offering to support the textile industry’s drive towards higher performance and operational excellence,” said Dhirendra Gautam, Director, Marketing Dyes, Huntsman Textile Effects.

(1) Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®, Edition 01/2019 of 2nd January 2019. Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® refers to ready goods only. Therefore, we only confirm that the products listed can be used for textiles which (when used as recommended) will comply with the requirements of Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® version 01/2019.

