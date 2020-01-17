Magnacolours®, Manufacturers Of Water-Based Screen-Printing Inks, Launches New Water-Based Transfer Range

BARNSLEY, England — January 17, 2020 — MagnaColours®, manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, is launching a new water-based transfer printing range at Impressions Expo in Long Beach, California.

MagnaTrans™, is a brand-new range of water-based inks, migration blocker, adhesives, fixer and films.

The new MagnaTrans inks have been designed for use on the most demanding fabrics, offering a high stretch finish, soft handle and exceptional performance. MagnaTrans water-based inks are suitable for both traditionally screen-printed transfers, or for use with digital transfer printing systems. Base inks are available in white, neutral and black. Pantone and fluorescent premixes will also be available soon. Eco-Pigments can be used with MagnaTrans base inks to mix colour shades as required.

The MagnaTrans range also includes a transfer dye migration blocker, printable and sprinkle adhesives for 60°C washfastness, as well as a range of transfer films including hot and cold peel for matt and gloss finishes.

A collection of special effect MagnaTrans inks have also been developed. Metallic silver, two-tone effects, reflective, UV reactive and glow in the dark inks allow printers and designers to create unique and innovative designs for garments or printing locations where transfer application is required.

Helen Parry, Managing Director at MagnaColours said: “MagnaColours is constantly developing innovative products to meet the demands of the fashion and screen-printing industry. Our experience in water-based screen inks has enabled us to adapt the same technology to heat transfer printing, bringing a more cost-effective way of decorating a garment to the industry. With these new inks, printers can achieve the same incredible high stretch designs with heat transfers as they can with our conventional screen-printing inks, whilst enjoying the same benefits of having an environmentally friendly solution.”

Developed in house at MagnaLab, the new MagnaTrans range sits alongside MagnaPrint, MagnaColours’ extensive collection of water-based screen-printing inks.

The new MagnaTrans range from MagnaColours will be available from February.

Source: MagnaColours®