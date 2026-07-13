YKK Develops Concept EXCELLA® Zipper Tape Using Nonwoven Fabric Partially Derived From Used Clothing

TOKYO — July 13, 2026 — YKK Corporation (YKK), has developed a concept version of its premium EXCELLA® zipper series made from nonwoven fabric sheets created by fiberizing used clothing and other textile materials.

Based on a proposal by fashion designer Yuima Nakazato, this item was created as a result of collaboration between Nakazato, Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson), and YKK. The concept zipper was incorporated as a material component for pieces in the newest YUIMA NAKAZATO Couture Collection, “INFERNO,” which was unveiled in Paris, France on July 8, 2026.

This development project took sheets of non-woven fabric, which had been regenerated using Epson’s Dry Fiber Technology (DFT)1, and used them as zipper tape for the first time. Since conventional methods were difficult to apply, the team conducted extensive studies to ensure the quality of element attachment. The concept item was brought to life after a series of further studies, including selecting a slider with a structure suited to the rigidity of the non-woven tape and improving the zipper’s ease of use.

The development was driven by the global challenge of recycling used clothing, resulting from the mass production and consumption of apparel. Nakazato has been exploring ways to utilize the used clothing flowing into countries such as Kenya.

YKK has also been advancing initiatives to support a circular economy through efforts such as rolling out the NATULON® Fiber Sourced™ zipper, which uses recycled polyester made from textile waste and discarded clothing in the zipper tape. Sharing a common awareness of the challenges surrounding textile circularity, YKK joined the project in support of its vision of creating new value through the upcycling of clothing and materials that would otherwise go unused.

YKK will leverage the insights gained from this development to further enhance the value of EXCELLA® zippers to meet the diverse needs of customers in the luxury sector.

1 Dry Fiber Technology (DFT) is Epson’s proprietary technology for converting diverse materials into fibers and enhancing their performance.

Posted: July 13, 2026

Source: YKK Corporation