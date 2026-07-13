Nuyarn® And Unknown Runner Partner To Introduce Ultralight Trail Running Apparel

NEW ZEALAND — July 8, 2026 — High-performance yarn and fabric innovator Nuyarn® Technologies announced its partnership with Flagstaff, Arizona-based Unknown Runner, creator of purpose-built merino performance apparel for trail runners.

Unknown Runner introduces the debut Courser Collection: an ultra-lightweight performance merino wool system designed for hot, variable conditions and powered by Nuyarn technology. Built for high-output runs and everyday adventure, the 115 gsm merino blend fabric combines an open-knit structure with a 63% merino wool, 29% polyester, and 8% nylon composition to deliver natural temperature regulation, advanced moisture management, odor resistance, and next-to-skin comfort.

Nuyarn’s proprietary drafting technology wraps merino around a nylon filament to create a wool yarn that is lighter in weight, drier in moisture management, and stronger in long-term durability enabling a higher standard of natural performance solutions. Combined with polyester knitting, the result is an ultralight fabric that breathes exceptionally well, dries quickly, and maintains performance through repeated use in demanding conditions.

“We are excited to see Unknown Runner utilize Nuyarn to push the boundaries of performance apparel in the trail running space,” said Monica Ebert, VP of Sales for Nuyarn. “Our technology is designed to unlock the natural potential of wool, and in a high-intensity sport like trail running, the benefits of 5x faster dry times and 8x more durability are game-changers for the athlete”.

“We’re always searching for the highest-performing merino fabrics, and Nuyarn’s ability to innovate around performance made them the ideal partner for Unknown Runner,” said Alex Mette, Founder of Unknown Runner.

Posted: July 13, 2026

Source: Nuyarn®