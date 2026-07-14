NEWARK, Del. — July 14, 2026 — Today, Covation Biomaterials LLC (“CovationBio®”) introduces Sorona® elasterell-p fiber. Made with partially plant-based Sorona® polymer, it is the first U.S. produced bicomponent stretch fiber offered by CovationBio. Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is now commercially available through regional distribution partner Mercados Internacionales (MI), across the U.S. and Latin America with local stock and regional customer service to meet growing demand.

Sorona® elasterell-p fiber delivers durable stretch and exceptional shape retention without the use of elastane so garments keep their fit and recover their shape wear-after-wear, wash-after-wash. Designed for apparel applications that rely on responsive and durable stretch, including activewear and workwear, Sorona® elasterell-p fiber offers the added benefit of its bio-based foundation, giving apparel brands the dual benefit of garments that perform and have a lower environmental footprint.

“Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is our first branded fiber,” says CovationBio CEO Steven Ackerman. “As a partially bio-based polymer, Sorona® has been an ingredient in innovative textile solutions used by leading apparel brands worldwide. With the introduction of Sorona® elasterell-p fiber, we’re pairing our reputation for trusted performance and sustainability benefits with a new stretch solution built for what brands need next.”

MI is the regional sales and market development partner for Sorona® in Latin America. Local inventory of Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is now available for a broad range of apparel applications including activewear, athleisure, workwear, uniforms, and other fabrics requiring durable stretch and recovery.

Since its debut, Sorona® polymer has grown into a globally recognized ingredient for apparel and home goods with a reputation for combining improved environmental impact with uncompromising performance for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. It is used to add softness, stretch, durability, and warm breathability to fabrics across a variety of applications including activewear, outerwear, workwear, ready-to-wear, high-fashion, carpet, and more.

For more information about Sorona® elasterell-p fiber, visit Sorona.com and follow brand announcements on the CovationBio LinkedIn and Sorona Instagram (@Soronafiber) pages.

Posted: July 14, 2026

Source: Covation Biomaterials LLC