Burlington Celebrates Commissioning Of State-Of-The-Art Dyehouse At Raeford, NC Manufacturing Facility

RAEFORD, N.C.— July 7, 2026 — Burlington Industries (“Burlington”), U.S. manufacturer of advanced textile solutions, today celebrated the commissioning of its newly modernized dyehouse at its manufacturing operation in Raeford, NC, marking a significant investment in the future of domestic textile production and the continued support of the U.S. military.

The commissioning ceremony brought together company leaders, employees, community partners, and elected officials to recognize the completion of the project and the important role the Raeford operation continues to play in America’s textile manufacturing base.

“Our Dyehouse investment demonstrates our confidence in the Raeford operation, our employees, and the critical role this facility plays in supporting those who protect our freedoms, ” said Jeffrey P. Pritchett, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Textiles, the parent company for Burlington. “We are proud to continue a legacy of serving the military while strengthening American manufacturing capabilities right here in North Carolina. ”

The Raeford facility produces the specialized fabrics used in military dress uniforms and remains the only U.S. manufacturer producing these fabrics domestically. The Raeford operation currently supplies fabrics supporting dress uniform programs for the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, and Space Force.

“As we celebrate this investment, we also celebrate the employees whose dedication and expertise have made the Raeford operation an industry leader for more than 70 years,” said Guy Lucas, President of Burlington. “Their commitment to excellence has helped ensure that military personnel across all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces receive the highest-quality uniform fabrics. This new state-of-the-art dyehouse is an investment in our future, but it is also an investment in our people, giving them the tools and technology needed to continue that tradition well into the future.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring company leaders and attending officials formally marked the commissioning of the new dyehouse. Burlington extends its sincere thanks to U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, NC Representative Garland Pierce, Raeford Mayor John K. McNeill III, Hoke County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Leach, and Hoke County Commissioner Mary Blue McCollum for their attendance and continuing support.

As Burlington looks to the future, the company remains committed to investing in its employees, supporting the communities in which it operates, and preserving critical domestic manufacturing capabilities that serve both national defense and the U.S. textile industry.

Posted: July 9, 2026

Source: Burlington Industries LLC / Elevate Textiles