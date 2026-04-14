Santini And Polartec Introduce The New Aero Race Jersey Featuring Polartec® Power Dry™ With Recycled Carbon: Turning Carbon Emission Into Aerodynamic Performance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 14, 2026 — Santini Cycling and Polartec, a Milliken & Company brand, announce the launch of the new AERO RACE jersey, a high-performance cycling garment that combines advanced aerodynamic engineering with next-generation textile innovation. Developed through a close collaboration between the two brands, the jersey represents a new approach to performance cycling clothes where sustainability and speed evolve together.

Santini will be the leading brand in 2026 to adopt the new Polartec® Power Dry™ with Recycled Carbon technology, becoming the only cycling brand in Europe and North America to use it. This further underscores the distinctive value of the partnership between Polartec and Santini.

At the core of the AERO RACE Jersey is Polartec® Power Dry™ with Recycled Carbon, an innovative fabric created through a carbon capture process that converts industrial CO₂ emissions into high-performance recycled polyester yarns. This next-generation technology marks a new frontier in material innovation, reducing environmental impact while maintaining elite performance.

Polartec® Power Dry™ with Recycled Carbon reflects a revolutionary carbon capture process that intercepts industrial CO2 emissions before their release into the atmosphere and converts them into recycled polyester fibers, which are then used to knit the innovative Polartec® fabric. Engineered at 128 g/m² and optimized for efficiency, Polartec® Power Dry™ with Recycled Carbon features yarns made with 91% recycled carbon content, reinforcing Polartec’s commitment to responsible material innovation without compromising technical excellence and overall performance. As a result, it ensures optimal breathability and thermoregulation during high-output activities, while significantly reducing environmental impact and helping support a future economy where greenhouse gases are transformed into new garments.

By transforming greenhouse gases into a technical fabric that enhances both performance and environmental progress, Polartec and Santini have reduced the carbon footprint of the new AERO RACE jersey by up to 66% compared to equivalent garments made from virgin polyester*, without sacrificing the comfort, durability, and technical precision demanded by enthusiasts.

The AERO RACE jersey is the first commercial application of this fabric technology.

Tested and refined in a wind tunnel, the AERO RACE jersey is built to maximize aerodynamic efficiency. Its construction features strategically placed rear panels that create a second-skin fit, adapting seamlessly to the rider’s body to reduce drag. The sleeves play a key role; thanks to a specialized striped structure, they are designed to optimize airflow through Vortex Generation. This technology enhances the vortex effect, reducing aerodynamic drag for unprecedented performance.

Breathability and thermoregulation are ensured by the lightweight (128 g/m²) Polartec® Power Dry™ fabric, which efficiently manages moisture during intense efforts. The jersey is completed with a full elastic hem with silicone grip for stability, raw-cut sleeves for enhanced comfort, and three rear pockets designed for practicality during rides.

“For decades, Polartec has demonstrated that innovation and responsibility are shared objectives and Polartec® Power Dry™ with Recycled Carbon is yet another step in this direction,” said Ramesh Kesh, SVP, Polartec and Apparel Innovation. “Our ability to transform captured carbon into performance-driven Polartec® fabrics shows how we can reimagine materials to reduce impact while empowering athletes to perform without distraction.”

“The Santini AERO RACE jersey represents what’s possible when advanced material science meets real-world performance demands,” said Karen Beattie, Director of Product Management at Polartec. “Polartec® Power Dry™ with Recycled Carbon has enabled us to engineer a process that turns captured carbon into a cutting-edge fabric that performs at the highest level to support both the athletes and the planet.”

“We started by looking at how cycling is evolving and what that means for the products we create,” added Fergus Niland, Creative Director at Santini. “Working with Polartec, we have been able to push boundaries and create a high-performance, recycled carbon material that actually works on the bike. The AERO RACE jersey reflects our joint determination to do just that. It has been tested by professionals, built for cyclists and designed to deliver on performance, comfort, and a new standard of responsibility.”

Available in three colorways and featuring a unisex fit, the AERO RACE jersey is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of riders, from competitive athletes to performance-focused enthusiasts.

*Calculation based on a comparison of CO2 savings from captured carbon polyester fiber to virgin polyester fiber. Jersey construction is based on a fabric weight 128g/m2, at 175cm wide, and a yield of 1.75yards per. The recycled carbon yarn is 91% of the content by weight.

Posted: April 14, 2026

Source: Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand / Santini Cycling