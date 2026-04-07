Hyosung TNC Presents New regen™ BIO Spandex Developments At Functional Fabric Fair

SEOUL, South Korea — April 1, 2026 — Fashion has long relied on fossil-based materials to deliver the performance consumers expect. Changing that requires more than intention, it requires infrastructure.

Hyosung TNC is building that infrastructure. As the world’s largest spandex manufacturer by market share, the company has committed $1 billion to establishing the first fully integrated bio-based production system of its kind: from sugarcane to Hyosung TNC’s Bio-BDO, Bio-PTMG, and ultimately Bio Spandex, all within a single, connected value chain.

Sugarcane marks a new chapter in bio-based material innovation. As the industry pushes further into renewable feedstocks, sugarcane represents where that journey is heading, a crop with established large-scale agricultural systems and strong carbon reduction potential. Hyosung TNC’s sugarcane feedstock is verified through the VIVE platform.

For brands, this translates to something rare in sustainable sourcing, a bio-based spandex that performs without compromise. Hyosung Bio Spandex delivers the same durability, stretch, and recovery demanded by activewear, sportswear, and compression applications while supporting meaningful reductions in carbon footprint.

“At a moment when the industry is moving from commitments to action, Hyosung TNC offers something beyond a material; a scalable system designed to make bio-based the new baseline, not the exception,” said Sora Yoo, Vice President Marketng, Hyosung TNC. “We are excited to share how our regen™ Bio Spandex can be the solution to active and bodywear brands’ transition, powered by sugarcane at Functional Fabric Fair this April 7-9.”

CREORA® functional textiles – Designed for trends shaping tomorrow

Continuously innovating, Hyosung TNC strives to develop textile solutions for brands before they even know they need them. It anticipates what consumers will expect from their performance apparel that include multi-functional characteristics to keep wearers cool, fresh and comfortable with style.

At the show, Hyosung TNC will highlight the following CREORA® functional fibers: CREORA® Conadu Polyester, offering the soft, natural feel of cotton combined with comfortable stretch, CREORA® Coolwave Nylon that delivers continuous cooling and moisture control to help maintain long lasting freshness in active and everyday applications, and CREORA® EasyFlex Spandex, which offers a soft stretch that moves with you. It allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types with lower power, and better retention rate for shape stability. A dyeable version is also available, ensuring superior color consistency and reduced grin-through.

DAY 0 and Expert Talks – experts share the latest developments sustainable innovation for a better future

Hyosung TNC is proud to be the sponsor the FFF DAY 0 Sustainability Workshop taking place April 7, 2026. Sustainability practitioners will present a pragmatic approach to foundational topics as well as some of the latest updates and developments. Manufacturers will present real-world case studies related to the topics throughout the day. Attendees will participate in round table conversations and interactive activities and will leave with new knowledge to use immediately starting on Day 1 of the Fair.

On Thursday, April 9 at 11:20 AM – 12:05 PM, Malvina Hoxha, Hyosung TNC US Marketing Director and Thomas Chiu, Research & Design Director, Chia Her will host an expert talk titled, Next Generation Bio-Based Spandex – Scaling regen™ Bio Spandex Through Fiber & Fabric Engineering. As bio-based spandex enters commercial production, mills must ensure it matches conventional spandex in performance, dye compatibility, and processing. The hosts will discuss the transition of Hyosung TNC regen™ BIO Spandex feedstock from corn to sugarcane, the scaling of its new BIO-BDO production, and the mill-level requirements needed for industry-wide adoption.

At FFF, Hyosung TNC can be found at booth 538.

Posted: April 7, 2026

Source: Hyosung TNC