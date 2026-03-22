PROMPERÚ Opens Call To Promote Peruvian Fashion Brands Abroad

LIMA, Peru— MARCH 18, 2026 — The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) promotes the international presence of Peruvian clothing and decoration brands through the Internationalization of Own Brands Program, an initiative aimed at projecting national creative talent in global markets through its participation in fairs, showrooms and specialized pop-ups.

The program provides accompaniment for three consecutive years for companies to develop commercial promotion strategies on international platforms in the fashion and design industry. This process includes support to participate in exhibition spaces and advice to strengthen their commercial projection, incorporating tools such as the strategic use of the Peru Brand and sectoral brands such as Alpaca del Perú or Perú Textiles.

Through this initiative, PROMPERÚ seeks to facilitate the access of national brands to buyers, distributors and prescribers of the global industry. To this end, it coordinates actions with the Commercial Offices of Peru Abroad (OCEX), which contribute to disseminating and amplifying the presence of these proposals in different markets.

The program is aimed at companies in the clothing and decoration sector, including fashion, jewelry, footwear, accessories and home design, that have a consolidated brand proposal and export potential.

Several Peruvian brands have already taken advantage of this momentum to project themselves on the international stage. Firms such as Saya, Gaya, Amarena and Galera, among others, have participated in specialized commercial platforms, bringing proposals that combine contemporary design with the richness of materials and knowledge from Peru.

With initiatives like this, PROMPERÚ, an entity attached to Mincetur, promotes that more and more national companies go from selling products to positioning brands with their own identity, capable of competing in the demanding international fashion and design market.

Interested companies can learn more about the program and complete their registration process, available until April 9, at the following link:

https://eventospromperu.org.pe/event/programadeinternacionalizaciondemarcas

or write to: programademarcas@promperu.gob.pe

Posted: March 22, 2026

Source: The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ)