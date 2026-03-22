Intertextile Shenzhen Returns In June, Slates Textile Innovation As Key Driver For South China’s AI And Fashion Hub

SHENZHEN, China — MARCH 19, 2026 — As Shenzhen increasingly positions itself at the leading edge of fashion technology, Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics 2026 is set to align under the umbrella theme of textile innovation.

Taking place June 9 – 11, the fair will give exhibitors a platform to leverage the thriving garment sector of the city and the wider Greater Bay Area (GBA), which integrates AI with elements such as inspection, design, data, and digital transactions. The upcoming show will build on the tech-related momentum of previous editions with the debut of the Innovation Studio showcase and Future Horizons forum.

Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, commented on the fair’s more focused alignment: “In recent years, a key differentiator of this platform has been its unique position to leverage Shenzhen’s reputation as a hub for both fashion and innovation. With cities in the Greater Bay Area increasingly betting on AI adoption and technological advancement for their apparel sectors, we were eager to give our exhibitors even more avenues to attract relevant buyers hailing from across the region, China, and overseas. Accordingly, the decision to adopt the textile innovation theme and launch Innovation Studio and Future Horizons is a direct response to market sentiment, and well-aligned with Messe Frankfurt’s ‘Texpertise Focus AI’ concept that is rolling out globally this year.”

Through the campaign, widescale efforts are being made to integrate AI across the company’s more than 60 textile fairs worldwide, and Intertextile Shenzhen has the potential to play a strong supporting role. Shenzhen’s public and private sectors have been working towards further developing the city, and its CBD in Futian, as a fashion hub for the GBA, identifying AI innovation and application as a key driver[1] with various events and initiatives aiding its progress. Not far away, Humen in Dongguan is another example of a regional hub using AI to improve its garment industry’s digitalisation, sustainability, and global appeal[2].

Located in the heart of Futian, and easily accessible to other textile hubs including Dongguan, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, Intertextile Shenzhen is ideally positioned to draw participation from regional and international visitors seeking the latest innovations. Meanwhile, China’s visa-free policy has extended to 50 countries and regions with the recent additions of Canada and the UK, while five new ports in the GBA are eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit[3].

Innovation Studio and Future Horizons to spotlight textile innovation

Last year’s edition, which drew nearly 40,000 visits from 64 countries and regions, saw the launch of The Closet, a display area showcasing eco-friendly materials and bold creations from emerging designers. In 2026, The Closet is set to include a cutting-edge extension – the Innovation Studio. The new area will feature advanced textile designs, materials, and solutions, enhancing visibility for exhibitors and enabling visitors to more effectively navigate trends.

To further highlight the latest textile trends, a dedicated forum – Future Horizons – will unveil innovations that are redefining the industry landscape, providing garment manufacturers, textile suppliers, and designers with valuable industry insights that drive future growth. This event will augment a fringe programme set to cover insights and trends across design, technological advancement, business, and sustainability.

Overall, the fair will showcase the full spectrum of fibres and yarns, fabrics, garments, and accessories covering ladieswear, casualwear, denim, suiting and shirting, functional wear and sportswear, as well as swimwear and lingerie. Innovation will not only be a key category for exhibitors, but also the common thread tying them together.

Exhibiting at the previous edition, Mr Justin Ko, Senior Marketing Officer at the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab), said: “As a research institute focused on AI, we develop innovative applications for clothing testing and fashion design. AI significantly improves efficiency in traditional processes, simplifying and accelerating tasks. During the fair, we noticed strong interest from visitors and met potential partners. We are satisfied with our results here in Shenzhen. Most enquiries came from domestic customers, including fabric manufacturers and designers, particularly interested in our AI design solutions.”

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics is a key platform for unveiling new trends, innovative models, and dynamic driving forces shaping the industry. By showcasing pioneering case studies and comprehensive solutions for advancement, the fair enables textile stakeholders to discover and adopt successful new models and technologies through engaging displays, seminars, and themed forums.

Held concurrently with Yarn Expo Shenzhen and PH Value, the fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; Messe Frankfurt (Shenzhen) Co Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Center.

Posted: March 22, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd