Erreà Upgrades Sportswear Printing Operations With Seven High-Performance Mimaki Digital Textile Printers

AMSTERDAM — February 18, 2026 — Mimaki Europe, a manufacturer of industrial inkjet printers and cutting systems, has supported renowned Italian sportswear brand, Erreà in upgrading its digital textile printing operations with the installation of seven high-performance Mimaki systems. The new installation includes three Tiger600-1800TS industrial dye-sublimation printers and four TS330-1600 solutions, replacing a previous fleet of 28 digital printers. This major upgrade marks a significant step forward in Erreà’s production strategy, enabling the company to streamline its printing infrastructure while improving efficiency, colour consistency and overall production control.

Operating in a sportswear market increasingly driven by mass customization, shorter lead times and high expectations for color accuracy, Erreà undertook a comprehensive review of its printing setup to support the next phase of its industrial development. “Quality and innovation have always been a core value for Erreà since the company was founded,” says Angelo Gandolfi, Founder and CEO of Erreà. “This is why we decided to take a decisive step forward and rethink our printing operations. After carefully analysing the solutions available on the market, we identified Mimaki as the partner best able to meet our needs – not only in terms of technology, but also for its ability to support us throughout this transformation.”

The new Mimaki configuration enables Erreà to manage a wide variety of orders – from large volumes for clubs and federations to highly personalised, small-batch runs – within a single, streamlined production environment.

By combining the industrial productivity of the Tiger600-1800TS with the agility of the TS330-1600, Erreà can switch seamlessly between volume-driven production and customised jobs, while ensuring stable colour reproduction and consistent print quality across machines and production sites. One TS330-1600 unit supports creativity, design development and sampling at Erreà’s creative headquarters in Italy, while the remaining systems operate at the company’s production facility in Romania. As a result, mass customisation is fully integrated into daily operations as an efficient, repeatable process, rather than an exception.

The consolidated Mimaki setup also simplifies machine management and maintenance, optimizes production space and ensures reliable, repeatable results across different production locations. “With the new installation in place and fully operational and Mimaki as a reliable technology partner, we strongly believe that we will be able to continue our path of industrial evolution with confidence”, add Angelo Gandolfi.

Commenting on the installation, Marco Vanzini, Sales Manager at Mimaki Bompan Textile, says: “This installation reflects Erreà’s clear strategic vision: simplifying production while increasing performance, flexibility and colour consistency. By combining industrial productivity with digital agility, the Tiger600-1800TS and TS330-1600 systems provide a solid, future-ready platform

Posted: February 22, 2026

Source: Mimaki Europe B.V.